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Denis Bouanga News: Goal disallowed in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bouanga had two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC.

Bouanga was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed as LAFC fell to a 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC. He had taken the ball past CJ Dos Santos, when the ball hit his arm. He beat the last defender and put it in the net, but VAR disallowed the goal. The attacker has scored 10 goals and provided four assists this season with four goals and three assists in the five games beofre this one. Bouanga also took six crosses from six corners completing two and created a chance.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
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