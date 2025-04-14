Fantasy Soccer
Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Bouanga scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Bouanga doubled the lead in the 86th minute by finishing a sequence started by Earl Edwards Jr.'s error. Bouanga recorded the most dribbles in the match and also made a clearance. He has featured in seven games and this was his first goal contribution.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
