Denis Bouanga News: Nets on Saturday

Bouanga scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Bouanga doubled the lead in the 86th minute by finishing a sequence started by Earl Edwards Jr.'s error. Bouanga recorded the most dribbles in the match and also made a clearance. He has featured in seven games and this was his first goal contribution.