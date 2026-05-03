Denis Bouanga News: Pulls one back in tie

Bouanga scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Bouanga found the net in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw at San Diego, taking Son Heung-Min's pass from a tough angle and rifling it home to cut the deficit to 2-1 and spark a wild finish at Snapdragon Stadium. He stayed active throughout the night with two shots on target, three crosses and a tackle, and finally snapped a four-game scoring drought in league play. Bouanga now sits on five MLS goals on 36 shot attempts across 11 appearances, showing he remains heavily involved in the attack.