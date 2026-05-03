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Denis Bouanga News: Pulls one back in tie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Bouanga scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Bouanga found the net in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw at San Diego, taking Son Heung-Min's pass from a tough angle and rifling it home to cut the deficit to 2-1 and spark a wild finish at Snapdragon Stadium. He stayed active throughout the night with two shots on target, three crosses and a tackle, and finally snapped a four-game scoring drought in league play. Bouanga now sits on five MLS goals on 36 shot attempts across 11 appearances, showing he remains heavily involved in the attack.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
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