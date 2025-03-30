Denis Bouanga News: Records three shots
Bouanga generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against San Diego FC.
Bouanga saw three shots Saturday but couldn't find the back of the net in the loss. This continues his cold streak to open the season, having yet to see a goal contribution after bagging 30 last season. He will look to see one soon, especially being LAFC's main scoring option.
