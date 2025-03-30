Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bouanga generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against San Diego FC.

Bouanga saw three shots Saturday but couldn't find the back of the net in the loss. This continues his cold streak to open the season, having yet to see a goal contribution after bagging 30 last season. He will look to see one soon, especially being LAFC's main scoring option.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now