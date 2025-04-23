Denis Bouanga News: Scores, assists in draw

Bouanga scored one goal and assisted once from 10 shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Bouanga created David Martinez's equalizer in the 64th minute with his first assist in the campaign. He later converted a PK to score his second goal and seal the road draw. The forward also led LA with a season-high 10 shots and received his first yellow card during the match.