Denis Bouanga News: Scores first season hat-trick
Bouanga scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 6-0 win versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.
Bouanga buried a hat trick in an electric eight-minute first-half explosion, finding the net in the 20th, 23rd and 28th minutes off three straight Son Heung-Min assists to give LAFC a 4-0 lead before the half-hour mark. The Gabonese forward and Son became the first teammate duo in MLS history to combine for involvement in four goals in a single half, and Bouanga now has four goals in six MLS appearances this season, finally getting back on the scoresheet after an international break that likely did him some good.
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