Denis Bouanga News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Bouanga scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Bouanga scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute of the match. This was the forward's 11th goal of the season and third in a row. All three of these have come from the penalty spot, with a total of seven penalties this season. The Gabon international has also take four or more shots in each of the last three games and a total of 34 shots and 16 shots on target in six matches.