Denis Bouanga News: Serving ban against Houston
Bouanga is suspended for Sunday's fixture against Houston Dynamo because of yellow card accumulation, according to his club's player status report.
Bouanga is facing his first absence of the 2026 MLS campaign, reducing his team's attacking talent and options to take set pieces. Timothy Tillman is expected to benefit from the situation by moving to a significant role on the left wing, with David Martinez and Son Heung-Min completing the front line. The next chance for Bouanga to play will come in a May 13 visit to St. Louis City. Until then, he'll remain with five goals and one assist over 11 league matches this season.
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