Denis Bouanga News: Struggles against Dynamo

Bouanga registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.

Bouanga was unproductive on the left flank of a three-man front line during the defeat. It was his ninth consecutive MLS game without a goal or assist, a contrast to his success at the continental level in CONCACAF Champions Cup and in international action with Gabon. In any case, he should remain a regular attacking threat while taking several of his team's set pieces going forward.