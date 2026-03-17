Denis Huseinbasic headshot

Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Completes training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Huseinbasic (hip) was back in training Tuesday, according to his club.

Huseinbasic was in rehabilitation for the past few weeks but has made a jump in health, with the midfielder added to team training. This is huge news for the midfielder, as a return likely remains in the next game or two. He has missed three games due to this injury and has gone unused more recently, likely set for a bench role once fit.

Denis Huseinbasic
1. FC Köln
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