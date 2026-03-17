Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Completes training
Huseinbasic (hip) was back in training Tuesday, according to his club.
Huseinbasic was in rehabilitation for the past few weeks but has made a jump in health, with the midfielder added to team training. This is huge news for the midfielder, as a return likely remains in the next game or two. He has missed three games due to this injury and has gone unused more recently, likely set for a bench role once fit.
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