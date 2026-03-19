Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Could feature Saturday

Huseinbasic (hip) could be an option for Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Thielmann and Huseinbasic are also options for the squad."

Huseinbasic trained this week and could be an option for Saturday's match against Monchengladbach after missing the last three matches with a hip injury. The midfielder has held a bench role this season, and his potential return is not expected to impact the starting XI, having played just six minutes across his last six appearances off the bench.