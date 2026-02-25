Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Dealing with hip problems

Huseinbasic (hip) is a doubt for Friday's clash against Augsburg, coach Lukas Kwasniok said in the press conference. "Denis had to cut today's training short due to hip problems."

Huseinbasic stopped team training early Wednesday due to hip problems that leaves him questionable for Friday's matchup against Augsburg. The midfielder is set to be evaluated over the next few hours to determine whether he'll be cleared to make the squad. That said, even if he's unavailable, the overall impact should be limited, as he's mostly served as a depth piece off the bench for the group throughout this campaign.