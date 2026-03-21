Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Remains out
Huseinbasic (hip) remains out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.
Huseinbasic was expected to make the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Gladbach but ultimately missed out after likely failing to shake his hip issue in time. That said, his absence still has no impact on the starting XI since he has logged just six minutes across his last six appearances with the goats.
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