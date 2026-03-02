Denis Huseinbasic Injury: Still in rehab
Huseinbasic (hip) is still in rehabiliation and not an option for the time being, according to the club.
Huseinbasic has been battling a nagging hip issue, logging just six minutes since early January, and he remains in the rehab phase, ruling him out for now. The midfielder has been an unused substitute in five of his last six matchday squads, so his continued absence does not shake up the goats' starting XI.
