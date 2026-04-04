Denis Huseinbasic News: Fit but seemingly out of plans

Huseinbasic (hip) appears to have recovered from his issue but remains on the fringes of the squad under new coach Rene Wagner, according to Come On FC.

Huseinbasic has logged just six minutes across his last six appearances and missed the Gladbach fixture prior to the break despite being expected to make the squad, and the coaching change at Koln has done little to change his situation on the surface. Reports note that players who have been on the outside looking in, including Huseinbasic, appear more motivated under the new setup, but whether that translates into actual minutes remains to be seen. With coach Wagner taking charge for the final seven matches of the season in a relegation battle, Huseinbasic will need to seize any opportunity that comes his way if he wants to play a role in Koln's survival push.