Denis Suarez headshot

Denis Suarez News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Suarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Valencia.

Suarez entered the pitch in the 68th minute during Quique Sanchez Flores' first game as manager and registered his first league assist just three minutes later, with Lucas Boye heading home his corner delivery. He also contributed a season high two interceptions, one clearance and took one shot during his cameo.

Denis Suarez
Deportivo Alaves
