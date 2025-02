Suarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Valladolid.

Suarez scored his first goal of the season Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 91st minute which took the 5-0 lead. It came on his lone shot in the match, just his third shot on target this season. He did not do much else in his 14 minutes off the bench.