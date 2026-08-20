Denis Suarez News: Flurry of service late
Suarez generated six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.
Suarez took five corner kicks in 28 minutes, part of a late push from Deportivo Alaves to get an equalizer. Given his stellar performance, he could take on a bigger role in the team's next match against Villarreal. It's a challenge, as Villarreal only allowed 46 goals across 38 LaLiga games a season ago.
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