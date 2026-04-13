Denis Suarez News: Instant impact from bench

Suarez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Suarez entered Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad with just four minutes remaining and would provide the crucial assist for their equalizing, added-time goal. Following a streak of being named to the starting XI in nine successive La Liga fixtures between October and January, the veteran midfielder has made just seven appearances (one start) since as he's missed time due to injury and suspension. Suarez's two assists on the campaign are his most since supplying six assists for Celta Vigo during the 2021/22 La Liga season.