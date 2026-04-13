Denis Suarez headshot

Denis Suarez News: Instant impact from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Suarez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Suarez entered Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad with just four minutes remaining and would provide the crucial assist for their equalizing, added-time goal. Following a streak of being named to the starting XI in nine successive La Liga fixtures between October and January, the veteran midfielder has made just seven appearances (one start) since as he's missed time due to injury and suspension. Suarez's two assists on the campaign are his most since supplying six assists for Celta Vigo during the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Denis Suarez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Suarez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Celta Vigo v. FC Barcelona Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Celta Vigo v. FC Barcelona Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 26, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Europa League Final Breakdown
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Europa League Final Breakdown
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2019
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 10, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
April 16, 2018