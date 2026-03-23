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Denis Suarez News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Suarez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Suarez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Osasuna after the international break. The midfielder has been mainly a bench option for Alaves recently, therefore his absence won't impact the starting pack.

Denis Suarez
Deportivo Alaves
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