Denis Suarez News: Seven crosses in win
Suarez generated seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Barcelona.
Suarez took seven crosses and five corners during Wednesday's win. The midfielder made the most of his chances on the ball, causing issues every time he got on the ball even if he was unable to register any goal contributions. He will hope to build from this volume to close out the campaign.
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