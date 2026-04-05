Denis Suarez News: Suspension over
Suarez is eligible again after serving a one-game La Liga ban.
Suarez might return to a bench role after being sporadically involved over the past three months, but he'll be in contention with Carles Alena and Jon Guridi for minutes in an attacking midfield spot. The experienced midfielder has delivered one assist while taking a pair of corner kicks over his last six league appearances.
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