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Denis Suarez News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Suarez is eligible again after serving a one-game La Liga ban.

Suarez might return to a bench role after being sporadically involved over the past three months, but he'll be in contention with Carles Alena and Jon Guridi for minutes in an attacking midfield spot. The experienced midfielder has delivered one assist while taking a pair of corner kicks over his last six league appearances.

Denis Suarez
Deportivo Alaves
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