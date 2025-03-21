Denis Vavro Injury: Forced off injured with Slovakia

Vavro (thigh) was forced off in the 11th minute of Thursday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia due to an injury, his club announced.

Vavro appeared to suffer a thigh injury in Thursday's Nations League match and was forced off in the 11th minute. The extent of the injury is unclear but could be concerning given the early substitution. He will likely be assessed in the coming days and may return to Wolfsburg for recovery. Sebastiaan Bornauw could step in if fit and if Vavro remains sidelined for some time.