Denis Vavro Injury: Late call Saturday

Vavro is dealing with a thigh problem and will be a late call for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Denis has a thigh problem, and things will be tight for the weekend. We'll have to see how much risk we want to take. He's feeling better and has already done some training."

Vavro has participated in some training over the past few days but will be a late call for Saturday's game due to a thigh problem. If he is unavailable, Sebastiaan Bornauw could replace him in defense for the match.