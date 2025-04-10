Denis Vavro Injury: Likely against Leipzig
Vavro (undisclosed) could be available for Friday's clash against Leipzig, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.
Vavro missed the last game due to undisclosed reasons but could be available for Friday's match according to his coach. If deemed fit aftert the final training session, he will likely return directly to the starting XI in defense as he is a regular starter for Wolfsburg when fit.
