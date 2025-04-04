Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denis Vavro headshot

Denis Vavro Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Vavro (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference.

Vavro is sidelined for Sunday's game due to injury. It is unclear whether this is a new issue or a setback from his previous thigh injury. His absence will force a change in the back three since he has been a regular starter, with David Odogu likely making his first appearance of the season.

Denis Vavro
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now