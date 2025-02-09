Denis Vavro News: Flexes defensive muscle

Vavro had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Vavro was central to VfL Wolfsburg's defensive success Saturday, leading the team with 10 clearances and making one block to preserve a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. The crucial central defender has a started and played the full 90 minutes over Wolfsburg's last 16 Bundesliga fixtures, scoring once and contributing to four clean sheets.