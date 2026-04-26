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Denis Vavro News: Nine clearances in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Vavro recorded nine clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monchengladbach.

Vavro led his side in clearances with nine, continuing a remarkable run of defensive output that has seen him accumulate 108 clearances across his last nine starts, registering more than 14 in six of those appearances. He also added two interceptions on the night to earn his first clean sheet with the club this season.

Denis Vavro
VfL Wolfsburg
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