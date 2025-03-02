Denis Vavro News: Provides 16 clearances Saturday
Vavro had one tackle (one won), 16 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Werder Bremen.
Vavro was dominant in Saturday's win as he provided a season-high 16 clearances. It marked his eighth match this season with 10 or more clearances. He also won one tackle and intercepted two passes and would have kept a clean sheet but for Mitchell Weiser's goal in the 90th minute. He completed the full 90 minutes in his 19th consecutive match.
