Denis Vavro News: Provides 16 clearances Saturday

Vavro was dominant in Saturday's win as he provided a season-high 16 clearances. It marked his eighth match this season with 10 or more clearances. He also won one tackle and intercepted two passes and would have kept a clean sheet but for Mitchell Weiser's goal in the 90th minute. He completed the full 90 minutes in his 19th consecutive match.