Denis Zakaria Injury: Available for Saturday

Zakaria was expected to be rested for Saturday's clash against Lens after logging heavy minutes since returning from injury but the midfielder ultimately makes the squad, the club announced.

Zakaria has locked down a starting spot with 12 straight starts for Monaco since working his way back from a long term groin injury, and was expected to get a breather in Saturday's matchup against Lens to make sure he is fully loaded for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. That said, this may not happen since the captain is part of the squad for the clash and will likely participate in the game. Mamadou Coulibaly could still see more playing time before serving his suspension next week.