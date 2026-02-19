Denis Zakaria Injury: Could be rested Saturday

Zakaria could be rested for Saturday's clash against Lens after logging heavy minutes since returning from injury, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in Friday's press conference, according to La Diagonale.

Zakaria has locked down a starting spot with 12 straight starts for Monaco since working his way back from a long term groin injury, but he could get a breather in Saturday's matchup against Lens to make sure he is fully loaded for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. If the staff decides to manage his minutes, Jordan Teze is in line for an expanded role in the starting XI, while Mamadou Coulibaly could be tapped to start before serving his suspension next week.