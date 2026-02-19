Denis Zakaria headshot

Denis Zakaria Injury: Could be rested Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Zakaria could be rested for Saturday's clash against Lens after logging heavy minutes since returning from injury, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in Friday's press conference, according to La Diagonale.

Zakaria has locked down a starting spot with 12 straight starts for Monaco since working his way back from a long term groin injury, but he could get a breather in Saturday's matchup against Lens to make sure he is fully loaded for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. If the staff decides to manage his minutes, Jordan Teze is in line for an expanded role in the starting XI, while Mamadou Coulibaly could be tapped to start before serving his suspension next week.

Denis Zakaria
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Zakaria See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Zakaria See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 28, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 27, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 19, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 19, 2022