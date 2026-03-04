Denis Zakaria Injury: Late call against Paris
Zakaria (groin) is dealing with some discomfort due to his old injury and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli.
Zakaria trained indoors Wednesday while managing some lingering discomfort from his previous groin injury, with the coaching staff choosing not to take any risks. The captain for the Diagonale is now a doubt for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain and will likely be a late call following the final training session. Zakaria is an undisputed starter when fit, so his status will need to be closely monitored since the team could adjust its system if he ends up missing out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Zakaria See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18December 28, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18December 27, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 19, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 19, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denis Zakaria See More