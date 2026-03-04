Denis Zakaria Injury: Late call against Paris

Zakaria (groin) is dealing with some discomfort due to his old injury and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

Zakaria trained indoors Wednesday while managing some lingering discomfort from his previous groin injury, with the coaching staff choosing not to take any risks. The captain for the Diagonale is now a doubt for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain and will likely be a late call following the final training session. Zakaria is an undisputed starter when fit, so his status will need to be closely monitored since the team could adjust its system if he ends up missing out.