Denis Zakaria headshot

Denis Zakaria Injury: Makes match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Zakaria (groin) is an option for Friday's visit to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the team.

Zakaria has been extremely active over the last 11 Ligue 1 or UCL contests and is expected to retain a center-back spot if he's fully healthy. He has scored twice across five games since Feb. 13, but he may be more reliable in defensive stats in his current role. Christian Mawissa Elebi and Samuel Nibombe will likely remain on the bench if Zakaria is able to play in upcoming matchups.

Denis Zakaria
Monaco
