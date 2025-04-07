Denis Zakaria News: Converts PK in loss

Zakaria scored a penalty goal, created one chance and made three interceptions during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Brest.

Zakaria had some contributions here and there in the middle of the park as he usually does but this time he was able to boost his output with a goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute that momentarily drew things level at 1-1. The four league goals scored this season match a career best for the holding midfielder, who will still have some games left to try setting a new personal mark.