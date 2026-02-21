Denis Zakaria News: Equalizes on Saturday

Zakaria scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Lens.

Zakaria equalized by heading in Caio Henrique's cross in he 70th minute. Zakaria made 40 passes and also recorded five clearances, two blocks, one tackle and one interception. He has now netted in back-to-back games for the first time in 10 months.