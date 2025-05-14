Denis Zakaria News: Excellent showing in midfield

Zakaria was injured and subbed out in the 86th minute of Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lyon. He scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) before exiting the match.

Zakaria put on a clinic in the middle of the pitch as Monaco cruised to a 2-0 victory over Lyon. In 86 minutes played, Zakaria scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one off), won five of his nine duels, made five passes into the final third, and completed seven defensive actions. Zakaria now has ten goal contributions in 24 Ligue 1 starts, and two in his past two matches. He will aim to end the season on a high note this Saturday against Lens.