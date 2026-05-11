Denis Zakaria News: Own goal leads to loss
Zakaria had an own goal, three tackles (two won), four clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lille.
Zakaria had a rough day to say the least, as despite three tackles won, three interceptions and four clearances in the defense, he would go on to score an own goal in the 72nd minute. This would lead to his club's loss. He still serves in the defense for the club, killing the minor value he used to hold.
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