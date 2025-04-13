Denis Zakaria News: Scores banger against Marseille

Zakaria scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Marseille.

Zakaria scored a sublime penalty kick that hit the crossbar before going in and left Geronimo Rulli with no chance to stop it. The captain also provided his third assist of the season on Takumi Minamino's opening goal in the first half. He controlled the midfield and contributed significantly on both sides of the ball with four tackles and one chance created. Zakaria will look to continue his strong form against Strasbourg on Saturday.