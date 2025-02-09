Fantasy Soccer
Denis Zakaria News: Scores goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Zakaria scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Zakaria scored his third Ligue 1 goal of the season on Friday against Paris and set a new season high with three shot attempts. He is now one goal away from matching his season best of four with Monaco. His next opportunity to contribute comes Tuesday against Benfica in the Champions League knockout phase.

Denis Zakaria
Monaco
