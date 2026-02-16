Denis Zakaria News: Scores in 3-1 win
Zakaria scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Nantes.
Zakaria scored the team's third goal in the match, which was his first in the league campaign. He attempted a tackle but failed to win it. Zakaria also made a block as well.
