Denis Zakaria headshot

Denis Zakaria News: Scores in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Zakaria scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Nantes.

Zakaria scored the team's third goal in the match, which was his first in the league campaign. He attempted a tackle but failed to win it. Zakaria also made a block as well.

Denis Zakaria
Monaco
