Denis Zakaria News: Starting vs. PSG
Zakaria (groin) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against PSG.
Zakaria has been a regular for Monaco of late, and while he had been dealing with a groin injury of late, he's going to be available for this clash. Zakaria will start at center-back alongside Thilo Kehrer and Wout Faes.
