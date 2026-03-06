Denis Zakaria headshot

Denis Zakaria News: Starting vs. PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Zakaria (groin) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against PSG.

Zakaria has been a regular for Monaco of late, and while he had been dealing with a groin injury of late, he's going to be available for this clash. Zakaria will start at center-back alongside Thilo Kehrer and Wout Faes.

Denis Zakaria
Monaco
