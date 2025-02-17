Denis Zakaria News: Suspended Tuesday

Zakaria is suspended for Tuesday's match against Benfica due to yellow card accumulation.

Zakaria will sit out the second leg of Tuesday's UCL matchup with Benfica, as the midfielder saw his third yellow card of the competition last outing. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, they will likely witness a formation change, with Breel Embolo joining the call in his place as they switch to a 4-4-2.