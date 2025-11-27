Zakaria was sent off in the second half against Rennes and will be suspended for two games following the sports court deliberation. The midfielder will therefore miss the clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and Brest and be back available for the last game of the year against Marseille on Dec. 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI as he is expected to be a regular starter under new coach Sebastien Pocognoli, with Mamadou Coulibaly and Jordan Teze as the possible options to replace him in the heart of the game for the Diagonale.