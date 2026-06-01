Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav Injury: Scores brace before hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Undav scored two goals in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Finland before being substituted after feeling some hamstring discomfort, though the Germany striker played down the severity of the issue, per iMiaSanMia. "I felt a bit of pain but it's nothing bad. A few days of treatment and it should be fine."

Undav's brace underlined his importance to Germany's attacking options heading into the World Cup, and his reassuring words after the match suggest the hamstring problem is purely precautionary rather than any serious concern. The DFB team will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing any further update, with Germany confident of having him available when their World Cup campaign gets underway.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
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