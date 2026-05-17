Deniz Undav News: Assists Saturday
Undav assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Undav had a down year in 2024/25, but this season he was back to his brilliant best. He scored 19 goals and added six assists in the Bundesliga, tacking on nine more goal contributions in the Europa League. The forward has been brilliant throughout the campaign and is poised to be the talisman for Stuttgart if he remains at the club.
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