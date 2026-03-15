Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Claims all three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Undav scored a goal while taking six shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Undav claimed all three points with his goal in the 56th minute while leading Stuttgart with six shots. The forward has a goal in three straight Bundesliga appearances to go along with 13 shots and four chances created over that stretch.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
SOC
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 2, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023