Deniz Undav News: Claims all three points
Undav scored a goal while taking six shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.
Undav claimed all three points with his goal in the 56th minute while leading Stuttgart with six shots. The forward has a goal in three straight Bundesliga appearances to go along with 13 shots and four chances created over that stretch.
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