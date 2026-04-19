Deniz Undav News: Clears suspension
Undav is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Undav is back in the mix after a match out due to a yellow card suspension, set to return against Werder Bremen on April 26. He has been their regular starter at forward this season and should immediately return to that role, as he is one of the top scorers in the league, notching 18 in 25 appearances (21 starts).
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