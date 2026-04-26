Deniz Undav News: Fires four shots
Undav took four off target shots, crossed twice inaccurately and created two chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.
Undav was held off the scoresheet while tying for the team-high in shots Sunday. The attacker has combined for 14 shots, three crosses and seven chances created over his last three appearances.
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