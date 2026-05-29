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Deniz Undav News: Likely backup for Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Undav is set to serve as a backup forward option for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Undav is with Germany heading into the World Cup, as the 27-year-old joins the team as one of their forwards, likely to serve as a backup with Nick Woltemade behind Kai Havertz. He has earned his role on the team after three straight seasons of excellence with Stuttgart, recording 46 goals and 18 assists in 86 league appearances (68 starts), with 19 goals and six assists in 29 appearances during the 2025/26 season. That said, he will likely be more of a rotational option for Germany, with most of his time coming from the bench. However, as the group stages move on and Germany moves closer to advancing, he could earn a start for some rotation in the new expanded format.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
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