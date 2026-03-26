Deniz Undav News: Nets brace, assists in win

Undav scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 5-2 win against FC Augsburg.

Undav's three goal contributions Sunday led VfB Stuttgart to a road victory over FC Augsburg in a commanding 5-2 win. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran striker has scored five times, assisted twice and created 10 chances from 18 shots (10 on goal). Undav's 18 goals across 23 appearance (19 starts) match his most career goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.