Deniz Undav News: Nets brace, assists in win
Undav scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 5-2 win against FC Augsburg.
Undav's three goal contributions Sunday led VfB Stuttgart to a road victory over FC Augsburg in a commanding 5-2 win. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran striker has scored five times, assisted twice and created 10 chances from 18 shots (10 on goal). Undav's 18 goals across 23 appearance (19 starts) match his most career goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 9, 2024
-
Football Predictions
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14January 12, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35May 3, 2023
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35May 2, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35May 2, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More